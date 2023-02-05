Arunachal: Upper age limit for gen candidates increases to 35 in state exams
The current age limit for direct recruitment for civil services and civil posts in the state government is 32 years
The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved to increase the upper age limit for state civil service examination for general candidates to 35 and scheduled tribes to 40, an official statement said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×