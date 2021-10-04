Arunchal Pradesh's Basar hit by an earthqauke of magnitude 4.41 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2021, 06:55 AM IST
- This is the second time since 1 October that an earthquake has hit Arunchal Pradesh's Basar
Arunachal Pradesh's Basar has been struck with an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on Monday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 04-10-2021, 00:14:08 IST, Lat: 32.41 & Long: 92.73, Depth: 106 Km, Location: 527km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Notably, this is the second time since October 1 that an earthquake has hit the district.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Arunachal Pradesh's Basar on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit near Pangin of Arunachal Pradesh.
