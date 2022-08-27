The AAP claims that the CBI probe against Sisodia is Centre's tactic to malign Kejriwal's reputation. The party alleged that the Centre put the CBI after Sisodia to dent his image by implicating him in a "fake" case as the the BJP is "terrified" by the growing popularity of Kejriwal and his model of government in the run up to the assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.