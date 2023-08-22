comScore
G20 Summit: Arvind Kejriwal announces public holiday from 8 to 10 September in Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approves the proposal to declare public holiday from 8 to 10 September in Delhi, in view of the G20 summit. All schools, govt offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates.

All schools, offices of the city government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and private offices will now remain closed during the three days.

According to the proposal approved by the chief minister, all commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will also remain closed from September 8 to 10.

"The file on the police proposal was forwarded by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Delhi chief minister for his approval. After the chief minister's approval, it will be sent for the LG's nod," an official told PTI.

On August 18, Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari of the Delhi Police wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting the government declare a public holiday during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the G20 Summit.

*With agency inputs

Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 08:52 PM IST
