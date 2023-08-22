Breaking News
G20 Summit: Arvind Kejriwal announces public holiday from 8 to 10 September in Delhi1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 08:52 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approves the proposal to declare public holiday from 8 to 10 September in Delhi, in view of the G20 summit. All schools, govt offices including MCD offices will be closed on these dates.
