Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: Avoid THESE routes in view of AAP protests today. Check Delhi traffic advisory here
Proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg, Delhi will cause heavy traffic at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg will be closed. Avoid these roads.
Delhi Police on Friday advised commuters to avoid some routes including IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and others given protests announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.