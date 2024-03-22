Proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg, Delhi will cause heavy traffic at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg will be closed. Avoid these roads.

Delhi Police on Friday advised commuters to avoid some routes including IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and others given protests announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg."

"DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," the police said.

“Traffic Alert: On 22.03.2024, Due to Special arrangements, Traffic may remain affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches till further notice," Delhi Police added.

On Friday morning, the cops beefed up security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layered barricading on roads leading to BJP headquarters where AAP leaders and workers will stage a protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have also been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the area. Police have closed the roads leading to central Delhi's BJP headquarters and ED office.

AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

In addition, police also intensified checking at the borders of Delhi to prevent the AAP workers from entering the national capital from neighboring states.

On Thursday night, the anti-money laundering agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived at Kejriwal's residence for questioning in connection with a liquor policy case. The team conducted a search operation at his residence and he was arrested in a dramatic turn of events.

The AAP chief was arrested more than two hours after the ED team arrived at his residence. Kejriwal was brought to the office of the ED in central Delhi around 11.25 pm in an SUV. The chief minister was seen sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle wearing a white half-shirt. He was escorted by three ED officers.

