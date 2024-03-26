Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ‘Permission not given’, Delhi Police amid AAP call to ‘gherao’ PM's residence. 10 points
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence has been bolstered by the Delhi Police following the AAP's announcement of a protest to “gherao" the premises in response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, as stated by an official on Tuesday.