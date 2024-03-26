Active Stocks
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: 'Permission not given', Delhi Police amid AAP call to 'gherao' PM's residence. 10 points
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: 'Permission not given', Delhi Police amid AAP call to 'gherao' PM's residence. 10 points

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi Police denies permission for AAP protest at PM Modi's residence; security beefed up, movement affected in parts of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence has been bolstered by the Delhi Police following the AAP's announcement of a protest to “gherao" the premises in response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, as stated by an official on Tuesday.

Here are the top updates:

1. Delhi Police said on Tuesday that it has not given permission to AAP to hold any protest, ANI reported.

2. The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a “gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Due to security reasons, entry/exit at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station, Gate no 3 of Patel Chowk Metro Station and Gate no 5 of Central Secretariat Metro station will remain closed till further notice."

3. The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest. 

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal should have respected…: Assam CM Himanta Sarma on how Delhi CM could have avoided ED arrest

4. As reported by PTI, "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi Police officer said, adding, “Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added.

5. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced plans to “gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai had also said that "mega protests" would be held nationwide.

6. On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case associated with the defunct excise policy. He remains in the agency's custody until Thursday. According to the central agency, the AAP national convenor stands accused of allegedly seeking kickbacks from liquor traders in return for favors.

7. The ED has also accused Kejriwal of being the “kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and other persons. Kejriwal has refuted the allegations and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

Also Read: 'Modi ka sabse bada dar…': AAP leaders launch 'DP campaign' to protest Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

8. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has arranged seven diversion points for the smooth movement of vehicles in view of the protest. “Commuters must avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday in view of the protest," PTI reported citing an officer.

9. The case involves accusations of irregularities and money laundering related to the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was subsequently nullified.

10. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate until March 28.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 26 Mar 2024, 08:06 AM IST
