Arvind Kejriwal's house raided: Security beefed up outside Delhi CM's house amid ED searches
Kejriwal's arrest came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action by the ED. AAP minister Atishi has said the Delhi CM will not resign and run the government from jail.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message