Arvind Kejriwal Raids News LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's has been arrested by the Enforecement Directorate in excise policy-linked money laundering case. Earlier the Delhi High Court had rejected a plea seeking protection for the Delhi CM from coercive action in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal becomes the first sitting chief minister to have been arrested.
Following this the Enforcement Directorate began conducting searches at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Civil Lines. The Delhi Chief Minister had till now skipped nearly nine ED summons issued to him in the money laundering case.
The ED officials reached AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi residence to serve him a summons in the case. According to reports, the ED officials also informed Kejriwal’s staff at the CM’s residence that they have a search warrant.
According to reports, Delhi CHief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be taken for medical examination. The AAP leader will be produced before court tomorrow, 22 March.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested by the ED will now be taken to ED headquarters for further questioning in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case
CM Kejriwal arrested under PMLA. Fourth high profile arrest after Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy probe.
AAP leader Atishi said, "We have received news that ED has arrested Arvind Kejriwal... We have always said that Arvind Kejriwal will run the govt from jail. He will remain the CM of Delhi. We have filed a case in the Supreme Court. Our lawyers are reaching SC. We will demand SC have an urgent hearing tonight."
“We have moved the Supreme Court for quashing the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself." Atishi wrote on X.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case
Arvind Kejriwal will not seek urgent hearing on plea for protection in SC tonight, says senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi
On the ED team reaching Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning, JD(U) National Secretary Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "The HC refused to put a stay on his arrest. Arvind Kejriwal ignored 9 summons of the ED. Maybe the ED team has reached his residence with the 10th summons..."
AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said, "We are waiting for the next step of the BJP govt and what ED does today. People have given the mandate to Arvind Kejriwal to run the govt and he will continue to do so. Even if Arvind Kejriwal will be jailed, 'Sarkar Jail Se Chalegi'."
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Arvind Kejriwal has committed a scam in the liquor policy, looted the people of Delhi, done the work of looting Delhi. So if you have cheated the public, committed theft, or committed corruption, then its consequences are also yours. You have committed theft and corruption in changing the liquor policy under the pretext that you will have to answer."
Delhi Minister Imran Hussain says, "It's very unfortunate. It's a conspiracy to stop the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal and they'll respond to the BJP."
AAP leader stationed outside CM kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines have said that the Delhi Chief Minister will be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the next one hour.
The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Section 50 gives power to an agency to search and seize. The ED had been questioning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.
Protesting AAP leaders are being detained from outside CM Kejriwal house in Civil Lines. Section 144 have been implemented outside CM Kejriwal's house, and the ED office in Delhi.
CM Kejriwal is likely to be taken to ED office following the questioning. AAP claims that CM Kejriwal will be arrested today.
As a 12-member team from the Enforcement Directorate questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, prohibitory orders have been imposed outside his residence in Civil Lines
Other high profile arrests made in the Delhi liquor policy scam case include BRS leader and former Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha, former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh
If arrested, Kejriwal will be the second opposition CM to be taken into custody by the ED. Jharkhand's former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren had been arrested by the ED earlier this year, in a case related to an illegal change of ownership of land in Jharkhand.
After the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the liquor policy case, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday came out all guns blazing at the AAP convenor saying dodging multiple summones by the central agency only goes to show that he is the 'kingpin' in the case.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) said the Enforcement Directorate reaching Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday is a "systematic and planned move" by the BJP, which targets its opponents using central agencies.
"The ED raid on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is a systematic and planned move by the BJP. It is evident and known that all those in the opposition and the INDIA bloc who speak against the BJP are targeted by using central agencies," NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.
He said those who are targeted in this manner and then join the BJP are, however, soon given a clean chit. "The ED raid on Arvind Kejriwal is suppression of freedom of speech and, therefore, dangerous to democracy," Crasto added.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, who is waiting outside CM Kejriwal's residence as the ED conducts searches, has said that the Delhi government will be “run from jail".
Goel confirmed that CM Kejriwal will not resign, even if the ED arrests him in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case.
“The scale of force being deployed at CMs residence shows that ED has come to arrest the Chief minister. If the court has agreed to hear the case, why is ED so restless. Manish Sisodia was also arrested without any proof by the agency over the last one year. It may be a small setback but the party will emerge stronger. Party and all MLAs have decided that CM Kejriwal will not resign after the arrest. The government will be run from the jail," said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has claimed that he has not been able to contact Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or the latter's secretary. Bharadwaj deduced that this would mean the ED has confiscated the CM's phone.
“Now, communication is not possible with Arvind Kejriwal, nor with his secretary, which seems that the agency has taken his phones...They (ED) might arrest him. BJP's atrocities are now exposed in front of this country," said Saurabh Bharadwaj
Soon after ED searches, AAP leader Atishi confirmed that the party has moved to the Supreme Court to seek protection of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal from arrest on liquor policy money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate is now recording Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's statement under section 50 of PMLA.
Amid the ongoing ED searches at Delhi CM's residence, Arvind Kejriwal's phone confiscated by ED officials, according to sources.
Rapid Action Force was deployed outside Delhi CM's residence after ED began conducting searches at his house in the money laundering case.
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday began conducting searches at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
After ED began conducting searches at Delhi CM's house, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The way police are inside the house of the CM and no one is allowed to enter it seems, the CM house has been raided. It seems, there is preparation to arrest the CM."
The legal team of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is making an attempt to seek an urgent listing and hearing on the matter in the Supreme Court. Delhi HC today has refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action.
ED reaches Delhi CM's house, searches on
