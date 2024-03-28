Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Germany takes U-turn after Modi govt summons diplomat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Ministry of External Affairs summoned a senior German diplomat to South Block and served a demarche to Bonn, protesting against the statement of the German spokesperson on the internal affairs of India last Saturday
On the day the Narendra Modi government summoned senior US diplomat to strongly object against remarks of State department spokesperson on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in Liquor scam, a chastised Germany on Wednesday took a decisive U-turn on the issue and refused to wade into internal affairs of India.