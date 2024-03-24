Leaders of the INDIA alliance, including that of AAP, to hold a press conference today in Delhi over the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as reported by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ANI further reported, "The first major meeting of the Aam Admi Party after the arrest of the party's National convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be held at 11:30 am. Party's Organizational General Secretary Sandeep Pathak will chair the meeting with all the party leaders, MLAs, councillors and office bearers in which, the future strategy of the party will be discussed."

Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal has issued his initial directive from ED custody regarding the administration of the city.

Delhi CM further instructed Water Minister Atishi to address water and sewer-related issues in certain areas of Delhi.

At a press briefing, Atishi expressed her emotions, stating that the instructions, received on Saturday evening, moved her to tears as Kejriwal displayed empathy for the residents of Delhi despite his own challenges.

In a post on X, Atishi wrote, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is worried about his family and the people of Delhi even from jail. They have sent me a written order from jail, I had tears in my eyes while reading it. Which Chief Minister is there who, despite being in jail, is not worrying about himself but is thinking about the people? The Chief Minister considers the people of Delhi as his family, hence he has always run the government as a father, a son and a brother."

Kejriwal, aged 55, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday at his official residence in connection with a money laundering case related to an excise policy.

On Friday, a court granted custody of the AAP national convenor to the central agency until March 28th.

"The chief minister also directed for deploying enough water tankers in areas where there is scarcity to strengthen supply ahead of the approaching summer months," Atishi said.

The minister said Kejriwal directed to issue instructions to the chief secretary and other officers in this regard.

He also suggested seeking the help of Lt Governor VK Saxena, if needed, and expects that he will extend all assistance, she said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

