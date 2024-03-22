Hello User
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on March 26
BREAKING NEWS

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on March 26

Livemint

  • Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: AAP to gherao PM Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on March 26

Mint Image

Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that they will gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on 26 March.

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further updates)

