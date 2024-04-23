Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha in excise policy case till 7 May

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha in excise policy case till 7 May

Livemint

Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha in excise policy case

Delhi Court has extended custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha's custody in a case linked to Excise Policy

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha till 7 May. In addition to the two leaders, the court also extended the custody of Chanpreet Singh in an ED case related to the excise policy matter, reported ANI.

The case was heard by a special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja. Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his remand.

In addition to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, the judge extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, until May 7 in the related corruption case. Charges against Kavitha have been investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.