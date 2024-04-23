Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha till 7 May. In addition to the two leaders, the court also extended the custody of Chanpreet Singh in an ED case related to the excise policy matter, reported ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was heard by a special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja. Aam Aadmi Party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his remand.

In addition to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, the judge extended the judicial custody of Kavitha, a Telangana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, until May 7 in the related corruption case. Charges against Kavitha have been investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

