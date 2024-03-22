Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Court sends Delhi CM to six-day custody till March 28
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: The ED on Friday had sought a 10-day custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The agency accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and its ministers of accepting over ₹100 crores in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago.
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: A Delhi court on Friday remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to six days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case.
