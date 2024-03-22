Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: A Delhi court on Friday remanded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to six days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested Delhi CM Kejriwal on Thursday in connection with the alleged Delhi Liquor scam case. The AAP Chief was produced before the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

Senior Advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhari, and Ramesh Gupta along with Advocates Rajat Bharadwaj, Mudit Jain and Mohd Irshad appeared for the Delhi CM Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ASG SV Raju and Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain appeared for the probe agency.

The ED on Friday had sought a 10-day custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The agency accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and its ministers of accepting over ₹100 crores in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago.

The ED on Friday told the Rouse Avenue Court that AAP benefitted out of Delhi liquor policy and used 45 crore from that for Goa elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As Convenor of AAP, Kejriwal named accused on behalf of the party and arrested", ED said.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal opposed the remand plea and submitted that the agency needs to show the necessity to arrest. Singhvi argued that the power of arrest and the necessity of arrest are two different things.

While entering the court complex CM Kejriwal told reporters " My life is dedicated to the country whether I am inside or outside the prison." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AAP has denied the corruption accusations claiming they were fabricated. The party said Kejriwal will continue to be Delhi’s chief minister while it fights the accusations in court.

High voltage drama unfolded on Thursday late night when the ED arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

