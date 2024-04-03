Delhi HC reserves judgement in Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging arrest
Delhi HC reserves judgement in Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging ED arrest and remand
Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved judgement in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his ED arrest and remand over his alleged involvement in the Delhi's controversial excise policy case.
(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)
