Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till April 23
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for his link in alleged liquor policy scam case
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23 in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
