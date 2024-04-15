Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi court extends CM's judicial custody till April 23

Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's judicial custody until April 23 in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader joined the hearing through virtual conference. While passing the order, the court noted that the judicial custody of co-accused K Kavitha is also extended till April 23. The continuous extensions of the AAP supremo custody may prove to be a major damage to the party's Lok Sabha 2024 election campaigning.

In a separate hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the Enforcement Directorate arrest, the Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the ED in the case. The law enforcement agency has been asked to file a reply to AAP convener's plea by April 24. The matter will be heard on April 29.

Arvind Kejriwal to call 2 ministers for meeting from next week: AAP MP

As Arvind Kejriwal continue to serve as the chief minister of Delhi, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak on Monday said that he will call 2 ministers for a meeting and discuss issues from next week.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused the Tihar jail administration of treating the AAP chief as a hard-core criminals. After meeting the Delhi CM in jail on Monday, Mann alleged the AAP chief was not being given amenities that are provided even to hardcore criminals.

Mann, who was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, said they met Kejriwal for half an hour but they were separated by a glass wall and interacted over a phone call.

"I became emotional seeing him. He is being treated like a hardcore criminal. What is his fault? Is it his fault that he built mohalla clinics?" said Mann.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in connection with a now-scrapped liquor policy case on March 21. His arrest has sparked a massive protest by the Aam Aadmi Party and other political parties of the opposition INDIA bloc. The incident also garnered the attention of the United States and Germany.

