Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: DMRC shuts THESE metro stations in view of AAP protests. Details here
Delhi metro stations Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO to be closed for AAP protest against Arvind Kejriwal. Security measures escalated by Delhi Police to maintain law and order. DMRC announces closure of ITO station due to potential disturbances.
Several metro stations in Delhi including Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO will remain closed for a few hours on Friday in view of AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-related money laundering case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message