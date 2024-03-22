Active Stocks
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: DMRC shuts THESE metro stations in view of AAP protests. Details here

Edited By Alka Jain

Delhi metro stations Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO to be closed for AAP protest against Arvind Kejriwal. Security measures escalated by Delhi Police to maintain law and order. DMRC announces closure of ITO station due to potential disturbances.

Delhi Metro stations close for AAP protest against Kejriwal. Premium
Delhi Metro stations close for AAP protest against Kejriwal.

Several metro stations in Delhi including Lok Kalyan Marg and ITO will remain closed for a few hours on Friday in view of AAP's protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-related money laundering case. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote, “On the advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice."

Earlier in the day, DMRC announced the closure of ITO Metro Station from 8 am to 6 pm. The temporary closure of the ITO metro station could be because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested in front of the headquarters of PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is located at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, near the same metro station.

Delhi Police has escalated security measures in the national capital to avert any potential disturbances. Authorities emphasized the necessity of maintaining law and order, particularly around the court premises.

Also Read | Live updates on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

“We have ensured strict security measures to avoid any problems with law and order. The security concerns around the court have also been taken care of. We need to take care of the law and order situation. ITO is a busy junction, where there is huge inflow of traffic, so to avoid any congestion, security measures have been put to place," said DCP Central, M. Harshavardhan. 

He informed that Section 144 has been imposed at the DDU marg because it is not a designated protest site and a lot of vital installations and important offices are there. 

Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were also detained by the Delhi police during the party protest. Besides Delhi, DMK leaders also protested in Chennai against Kejriwal's arrest

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in the charge sheets filed by the ED. The agency has alleged that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the AAP.

Published: 22 Mar 2024, 04:00 PM IST
