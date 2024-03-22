Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: From ED raids to SC hearing likely today. What we know so far | 10 points
ED raided Kejriwal's residence, found no evidence during search, and he moved to Supreme Court against his arrest. Rahul Gandhi to meet Kejriwal's family, AAP announces nationwide protest, and BJP calls arrest 'victory of truth'.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate officials 21 March, hours after they reached his residence to conduct searches in the Delhi excise policy case. His arrest came after the Delhi CM skipped nine summons by the ED in the case.