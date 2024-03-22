Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: ITO Metro station to remain shut till 6 pm today

Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's ITO metro station will remain shut on Friday till 6 pm, DMRC informed on the X platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) wrote, "On the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024".

Notably, the temporary closure of ITO metro station could be because the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has planned a protest in front of the headquarters of PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is located at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, near to the same metro station. The protest will kick off at around 10 am following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night in the city's excise policy case.

The Delhi Police has also already deployed barricades and beefed up its personnel at the ITO area because of AAP's protest today.

