Arvind Kejriwal news highlights: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in front of Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi liquor policy scam case today. Questioning ED’s arrest AAP national convener asked whether four statements recorded by the ED mentioning his name are enough to arrest a “sitting CM". While speaking at the court, Arvind Kejriwal accused the ED is working to “destroy Aam Aadmi Party". He also alleged that a “smokescreen has been created to portray AAP as corrupt in front of nation". The court extended AAP convener's ED custody till April 1.
Claiming that he is ready to face Enforcement Directorate inquiry, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal asked, “I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?"
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam case. AAP supremo is likely to be produced in front of the court on Thursday, March 28. Since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, AAP leaders have been staging protests in the national capital accusing ED’s action to be politically motivated. In a press statement, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal raised questions about the whereabouts of the money from the “so-called" liquor policy scam.
Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy case. A day after his arrest, the trial court remanded Arvind Kejriwal to ED custody until March 28.
Later, CM Arvind Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court challenging ED arrest and remand in the excise policy case. He also requested for urgent hearing of the petition, which was turned down by the HC. The court on Wednesday refused to provide interim relief to Arvind Kejriwal from arrest. In his plea, the Delhi CM had sought his immediate release on the account of the arrest and remand by the ED being “illegal".
The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its parliamentarian from Jalandhar, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on Wednesday. As the INDIA alliance is set to take out a Maha rally in Delhi on March 31, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress will also join the protest, after the party announced to go solo in upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, party sources confirmed PTI.
A man carrying a liquor bottle was detained by the Delhi Police Thursday for allegedly creating a ruckus outside the Rouse Avenue court when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the excise policy case, police said.
The man, identified as Raghav Kumar Tiwari, was dressed in the attire of a lawyer and was taken to nearby police station for questioning, they said.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Aurag Thakur emphasised that "no one can accuse Modi ji of corruption in these 10 years".
"In 2013, Kejriwal used to say that he would swear by his daughter that he would not enter politics and would not join hands with Congress. They (congress and AAP) have no achievements of their own, they just abuse Modi ji in the morning and evening. More they abuse PM Modi, more people will elect us with much bigger mandate," he said.
After the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, the Aam Admi Party on Thursday questioned the investigation being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case, while the Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the INDIA bloc and said that their modus operandi is "When caught, start playing the victimhood card" after looting the public's money.
After the Enforcement Directorate summoned Aam Aadmi Party Goa leaders in Delhi Liquor policy case, party MLA Venzy Viegas on Thursday said that AAP's influence is spreading nationwide, and the only perceived method to halt its progress is by apprehending its top leaders.
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Thursday hit back on the extension of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1 by the Rouse Avenue Court.
"It's only a few days until April 1, we have no idea how long he'll (Arvind Kejriwal) have to remain behind bars. Under PM Modi's governance, those in positions of power must not assume they can exploit or deceive the public without facing any repercussions," she told PTI.
Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla said that INDIA alliance is strongly fighting elections but the "BJP is using ED and trying character assassination of those candidates who can win."
“If BJP has done good work then why don't they give tickets to the party workers? Why they're importing people from outside and other parties?... The fight is about who will make the PM, INDIA alliance or they (NDA), we will do everything to make PM," he said on Thursday.
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday gave information about the preparation of INDIA's Maha Rally, 'Chalo Ramlila Maidan' to be held on 31 March.
“Today, around 2,500 teams of AAP have been formed to invite people to join us for 'Chalo Ramlila Maidan' on 31st March. I have the confidence that people will reach Ramlila Maidan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. We are in contact with various political parties and their schedule will be finalised soon," he said on Thursday.
Congress MP Deepender Hooda on Thursday said that there is anger in the entire country about Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. "INDIA Alliance will hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on March 31. Today the Constitution has come in danger, constitutional rights have come in danger, today there is a need to save the Constitution, democracy," he told ANI.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders observed a fast in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The leaders observed fast in their protest against the arrest of AAP national convener by the Enforcement Directorate. The protest lasted for seven hours, from 10 am to 5 pm. The protest is being staged to save the Constitution and democracy at Dharamshal, Lower PMG, Master Canteen Chouck, Bhubaneswar, the party said.
Commenting on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statement in court today, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "They (AAP) have turned the court into their political stage. They (AAP leaders) were talking about big revelations, but I want to ask, what revelation are they referring to, apart from all the repeated claims they have been making and the false narrative they are creating?"
He also questioned why the apex court rejected Manish Sisodia’s bail request if not even a single penny has been recovered from the party leaders.
As the Delhi court extends the ED remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case, AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that give as many days of remand, ED asked for the 7 days and the court granted a 4-days remand. The CM has exposed something big today that the real liquor scam started after the agencies started their investigation... the arrest of the CM is illegal, we have challenged it and the High Court will hear it on April 3..."
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his remand hearing in a city court, sought to know whether just four statements against him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam were enough for his arrest.
Kejriwal also said in the court that the objective of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged liquor scam was to "crush AAP and prove it was corrupt", said Bharadwaj who was present in the court.
India on Thursday said the US State Department's recent remarks on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is "unwarranted" and asserted the country is "proud of its independent and robust democratic institutions" and committed to protect them from any form of undue external influences.
After Delhi court's order on Arvind Kejriwal's custody, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the ED has only added those statements that were against Delhi CM.
"No statement was against Arvind Kejriwal, hence, new statements were taken again and again...In the 25,000-page ED file, only those statements have been included that are against Arvind Kejriwal, the statements that are not against him have been removed," Bharadwaj said at a press conference as the Rouse Avenue Court granted an extension of Kejriwal's custody till April 1.
Commenting on the Delhi court order released on Thursday, JDU leader KC Tyagi said, "Arvind Kejriwal himself did not oppose the extension of his custody and he is cooperating in the investigation. Whatever the court decides, we will accept it."
CPI (M) leader Hannan Mollah on Thursday said that continuously putting political leaders behind bars and preventing them from electoral activities doesn't go well with India's democratic system.
“Continuously putting political leaders behind bars and preventing them from electoral activities doesn’t go well with our democratic system," he told PTI.
Questioning the way in which the Enforcement Directorate arrested him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?"
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the decision of Delhi Court to extend Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1.
“The investigative agency is doing its work, I think we should let them do their work; everything is going to be apparent when things will come in court...I welcome this decision," he told reporters.
Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta and Advocates Rajat Bharadwaj, Mudit Jain, Mohd Irshad, and Vivek Jain appeared for Arvind Kejriwal while ASG SV Raju along with Zoheb Hossain, Naveen Kumar Matta, and Simon Benjamin appeared for Enforcement Directorate.
Commenting on Arvind Kejriwal's statement submitted in Delhi court today, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi lashed out at CM Kejriwal for bringing electoral bonds and shying away from the actual questions about the liquor scam, corruption.
“You (Sunita Kejriwal) had said that Arvind Kejriwal would give some explosive statement, but nothing like that happened. Is Kejriwal confused or trying to confuse us all? Because the question here is about bribery, it is about the whole liquor scam, not about electoral bonds...Arvind Kejriwal please explain the difference between electoral bonds and bribery and why he has been found involved in the bribery case," Shazia Ilmi said in her video message.
After the conclusion of Delhi court hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody, advocate Somnath Bharti said that the CM tried to explain in the court how his arrest is a part of 'political controversy'.
“They (BJP) don't want Arvind Kejriwal to participate in the elections. They fear that he is the only one whose questions BJP and PM Modi cannot answer," said advocate Somnath Bharti on court extending Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April
Delhi BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case.
Addressing a press conference here, party MP Manoj Tiwari said, “Delhi is under a huge constitutional crisis. If you have even scant regard for the people of Delhi who elected you, you could have made anyone (from AAP) chief minister."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that he is not keeping well and being "harassed a lot". After the Delhi court hearing, Sunita Kejriwal said, "He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply."
Rouse Avenue court on Thursday extended Delhi CM's ED custody till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate had asked for a 7-day extension of Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a Delhi court during the hearing of the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.
After the Delhi court hearing, CM Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Ramesh Gupta said that the AAP National Convener is ready to cooperate and he has no objection to being in custody.
“We told the court that we oppose the grounds on which remand is being sought. The court will grant remand custody now that he has conceded before the court," he told reporters.
As the Delhi court reserves order in extension of ED custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader Kailash Gahlot said, "This is for the court to decide on how many days of remand they (ED) are seeking and whether it is justified or not. We will abide by the court's decision."
Enforcement Directorate during the hearing said that apart from Delhi CM's personal involvement, being the AAP convenor, the money was used in the AAP Goa campaign. The ED also claimed that it has a lot of statements regarding this. "A CM is not above the law," ED said in court.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked where is the ₹100 crore from liquor policy scam case. "Asli sharab ghotala shuru hota hai ED ki jaanch k baad," Bar and Bench quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying on Thursday.
Delhi police detained a man who brought liquor in the presmises of Rouse Avenue Court, where Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was produced in connection with the excise policy case.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved order on ED's plea seeking 7 more days of ED custody of Arvind Kejriwal. The order will be announced by the court shortly.
Questioning the ED arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked whether his mention in just four statements enough to arrest a sitting chief minister. "I am named by 4 witnesses in the excise policy case, are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM," said Arvind Kejriwal.
While speaking at the hearing, ASG Raju from ED claimed to have proof that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded ₹100 crores as kick back. "We have a right to arrest…we have material to show that he demanded 100 crores kick back," he said in court.
Arvind Kejriwal news: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said in court that he is not opposing the ED custody. While speaking at the court, he said, “They can keep me in custody for as long as they want."
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: During his address at the court, Delhi CM accused ED of having sole two motives, first to destroy AAP and second to create a smokescreen to run an extortion racket to loot money.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: Delhi CM, while addressing the court during hearing accused that people are being turned approver in the case and people are being forced to change their statements.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: I was arrested, no court has proved me guilty. CBI has filed 31 thousand pages and ED has filed 25 thousand pages. Even if you read them together, why have I been arrested?, Bar and Bench quoted Arvind Kejriwal during address.
Enforcement Directorate on Thursday moved a remand application in Rouse Avenue court stating that it needs further custody of Delhi Cm for interrogation and to confront him with some other people. Statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded, says ED before the court.
Enforcement Directorate on Thursday sought a seven day extension of Arvind Kejriwal's remand.
Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE: ASG Raju submitted during the hearing that during the custodial interrogation his statements have been recorded and he has been giving evasive replies. He also asked for some more time to confront CM Kejriwal with some other people. Four more statements of AAP Goa candidates are being recorded. We will need to confront him with them, ASG Raju said on Thursday.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thurday, March 28 said, “It (my arrest) is a political conspiracy, the public will respond."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Rouse Avenue Court by ED.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being brought out of ED office and taken to Rouse Avenue Court as his ED custody in liquor policy case ends today, March 28.
Delhi High Court dismissed PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi Chief Minister post and stated, "It is for the Executive to decide... There is no rule to remove him."
Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Thursday, March 28, said, "The BJP stood fourth in (the 2022) Punjab (assembly elections) after AAP, Shriomani Akali Dal and Congress. The question is why did Rinku join the BJP. His tenure as Lok Sabha MP has also ended. The BJP will also come fourth in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls."
He added, "The BJP is conducting ‘Operation Lotus’."
His remarks came after AAP's lone Lok Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP. Opposition parties use the term ‘Operation Lotus’ to describe "poaching" of MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.
AAP Goa chief, Amit Palekar arrived at ED office in Panaji on Thursday, March 28, after being summoned by ED in connection with Prevention of Money Laundering Case.
The Aam Adami Party (AAP) workers protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate were detained by the police.
The AAP workers were protesting and distributing leaflets against the ED arrest of the Delhi CM at the ITO Delhi metro station.
"We were keeping our point only and they (the police) are detaining us," one of the AAP workers said.
The party workers have been hitting Delhi's streets since Kejriwal was arrested in the alleged scam
AP MLAs are getting calls asking them to leave the party or face consequences, party national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak claimed on Thursday, ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remand hearing by a court here.
The BJP is resorting to "hooliganism" and this will harm the country, he said in a post on X in Hindi.
"AAP MLAs are being called. They are being told 'you will get whatever you want, and if you don't come, it will not be good for you'. The people of Delhi and Punjab voted for Kejriwal with high hopes. The BJP is doing this 'goondagardi' not with a party but with the country," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
The Indian foreign ministry said in a statement said, "India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted." This statement comes in defence of US remarks about its "internal affairs" after the arrest of Delhi's chief minister.
The statement added, "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents."
Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday, March 27 said, “The High Court, in its notice to ED, has very specifically raised in paragraph 15 the issue of the 'legality of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest' and whether the arrest is politically motivated and whether the arrest is trying to affect the election and the democratic process," over the High Court's notice to ED.
She further added, “We have welcomed this decision of the HC, which has taken note of the issue of violations of democracy that the country is facing with great seriousness"
