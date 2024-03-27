Arvind Kejriwal news highlights: AAP questions ED probe, INDIA bloc to protest against Kejriwal arrest on March 31

1 min read . 29 Mar 2024

Arvind Kejriwal news highlights: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in front of Delhi Court on Thursday. The court extended AAP convener's ED custody till April 1. Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal has alleged that he is being ‘harassed a lot’ and he is not keeping well