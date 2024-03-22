From ‘Kingpin’ claim to 'Alice in Wonderland': Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing in 10 points
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: The Delhi Chief Minister was remanded to six days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and will remain in prison till at least March 28
Arvind Kejriwal arrest news: Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 6-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order and asked the federal agency to produce Arvind Kejriwal on March 28 at 2:00 PM.