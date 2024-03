Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate officials, hours after they reached his residence to search in the deli liquor money laundering case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested: What we know so far

-The Enforcement Directorate officials began conducting searches at the AAP convener's official residence after Delhi HC refused to grant Arvind Kejriwal protection from arrest in the money laundering case.

- AAP filed an urgent hearing petition with the Supreme Court to hear the matter, confirmed AAP leader Atishi. Later, Abhishek Singhvi said that Arvind Kejriwal will not seek an urgent hearing on his plea for protection in SC tonight.

(More to come)

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!