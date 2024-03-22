Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in excise policy scam, demanded ₹100 crore from 'South group': ED tells Delhi court
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen". The financial probe agency said this while seeking the CM's 10-day custody remand in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case.