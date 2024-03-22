The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen". The financial probe agency said this while seeking the CM's 10-day custody remand in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case.

According to news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday in the alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case, was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Friday.

