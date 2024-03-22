Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 14:52:17
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,515.60 -2.55%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,240.60 1.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.60 1.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.60 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.25 1.42%
Business News/ News / India/  Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in excise policy scam, demanded 100 crore from 'South group': ED tells Delhi court
BackBack

Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in excise policy scam, demanded ₹100 crore from 'South group': ED tells Delhi court

Akriti Anand

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court following his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)Premium
Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court following his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen". The financial probe agency said this while seeking the CM's 10-day custody remand in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case.

According to news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday in the alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case, was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Mar 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App