Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in excise policy scam, demanded 100 crore from 'South group': ED tells Delhi court

Arvind Kejriwal key conspirator in excise policy scam, demanded ₹100 crore from 'South group': ED tells Delhi court

Akriti Anand

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Delhi CM Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before Rouse Avenue court following his arrest in the alleged Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Friday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the key conspirator and kingpin in demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen". The financial probe agency said this while seeking the CM's 10-day custody remand in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case.

According to news agency ANI, the Enforcement Directorate submitted before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, which was scrapped last year.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested on Thursday in the alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case, was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi on Friday.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.