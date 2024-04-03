Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal falls ill and loses 4.5 kg since March 21 arrest. Tihar jail authorities say his health is stable, with no concerns raised by jail doctors.

AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly fallen ill and has lost approximately 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Atishi wrote, “Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetic. Despite health problems, he used to work 24 hours a day to serve the country. Since his arrest, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg of weight. This is very worrying. Today, the BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, forget about the entire country, even God will not forgive him."

Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-defunct judicial custody and remains in Tihar jail following a court decision to remand him in judicial custody until April 15.

Earlier, on March 27, the high court declined to provide interim relief to Kejriwal, citing that the issue raised significant concerns that couldn't be hastily decided without obtaining the agency's perspective. The court instructed the ED to submit its response to the challenge against Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand into the ED's custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its response, the ED stated that following the filing of the current petition, Kejriwal was further remanded to its custody through a comprehensive and detailed remand order until April 1.

Kejriwal was transferred to judicial custody by the trial court, a decision which was not contested by his counsel.

“In light of the above submission made by the petitioner before the Ld. Special Court, PMLA that he has no objection to the custody/ remand being extended further, the petitioner has waived his right to question his custody as on today and the petitioner cannot now be allowed to argue that his custody as on today is illegal," the response added.

(With inputs from agencies)

