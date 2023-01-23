Home / News / India /  Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ‘take steps’ as tech companies lay off thousands
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ‘take steps’ as tech companies lay off thousands

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia during an interaction with the teachers who participated in the training in Finland, Cambridge and Singapore. (PTI)Premium
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia during an interaction with the teachers who participated in the training in Finland, Cambridge and Singapore. (PTI)

As companies look to rein in costs amid an economic downturn, tech giants such as Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp have all cut thousands of jobs in recent weeks. The Aam Aadmi Party chief urged the Centre to assess the situation in the country and take suitable steps.

"The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Several multinational companies have downsized in recent weeks, leading to massive job cuts in the US and other countries.

As companies look to rein in costs amid an economic downturn, tech giants such as Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp have all cut thousands of jobs. 

In the first three weeks of January alone, Google parent Alphabet said it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, while Microsoft said it would eliminate 10,000. Amazon's layoff round will impact more than 18,000 roles. Prior to this, other tech companies such as Facebook-parent Meta and Elon Musk's Twitter had laid off thousands late last year.

While Apple (which hired more prudently through the pandemic) has not announced cuts so far, reports citing sources said last week that the iPhone maker had started to lay off some non-seasonal employees. Meanwhile, Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs.

The layoffs are not limited to tech organisations organisations. Vox Media - owner of the Vox and The Verge websites as well as the landmark New York Magazine - let go of 7% of its staff last week, following in the steps of CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and other media outlets.

(With inputs from agencies)

