Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ‘take steps’ as tech companies lay off thousands

As tech companies lay off thousands of employees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has struck a cautionary note. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party chief urged the Centre to assess the situation in the country and take suitable steps.

"The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps," Kejriwal wrote in Hindi.

Several multinational companies have downsized in recent weeks, leading to massive job cuts in the US and other countries.

IT सेक्टर में बहुत बड़े स्तर पर युवाओं को निकाला जा रहा है। केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि भारत की स्तिथि की समीक्षा करे और उचित कदम उठाए https://t.co/7TFD217MuM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 23, 2023

As companies look to rein in costs amid an economic downturn, tech giants such as Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp have all cut thousands of jobs.

In the first three weeks of January alone, Google parent Alphabet said it would eliminate 12,000 jobs, while Microsoft said it would eliminate 10,000. Amazon's layoff round will impact more than 18,000 roles. Prior to this, other tech companies such as Facebook-parent Meta and Elon Musk's Twitter had laid off thousands late last year.

While Apple (which hired more prudently through the pandemic) has not announced cuts so far, reports citing sources said last week that the iPhone maker had started to lay off some non-seasonal employees. Meanwhile, Spotify Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs.

The layoffs are not limited to tech organisations organisations. Vox Media - owner of the Vox and The Verge websites as well as the landmark New York Magazine - let go of 7% of its staff last week, following in the steps of CNN, NBC, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and other media outlets.

