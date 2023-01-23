Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ‘take steps’ as tech companies lay off thousands

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to ‘take steps’ as tech companies lay off thousands1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM IST
As companies look to rein in costs amid an economic downturn, tech giants such as Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp have all cut thousands of jobs in recent weeks. The Aam Aadmi Party chief urged the Centre to assess the situation in the country and take suitable steps.
As tech companies lay off thousands of employees, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has struck a cautionary note. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party chief urged the Centre to assess the situation in the country and take suitable steps.
