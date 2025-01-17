AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a 50% subsidy on Metro fares for school and college students.

He also proposed that the burden of this subsidy can be borne by the state and central government by a ratio of 50:50.

Kejriwal files nomination Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, and declared net assets totalling ₹1.73 crore.

According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), his assets include ₹2.96 lakh in bank savings and ₹50,000 in cash. His immovable assets are worth ₹1.7 crore. The affidavit also revealed that Kejriwal owns no house or car.

According to the affidavit, Arvind Kejriwal's income in the financial year of 2023-24 was ₹7.21 lakh.

Sunita Kejriwal's total assets are worth of ₹2.5 crore, with over ₹1 crore as movable assets, including 320 grams of gold worth ₹25 lakh and one kilogram of silver worth ₹92,000, and ₹1.5 crore in immovable assets.

Kejriwal's wife owns a house in Gurugram and a small five-seater car, the affidavit said.