Arvind Kejriwal requests Prime Minister Modi to implement a 50% subsidy on Metro fares for students, proposing that the state and central governments share the cost equally.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a 50% subsidy on Metro fares for school and college students.

He also proposed that the burden of this subsidy can be borne by the state and central government by a ratio of 50:50.

Delhi Metro is run in collaboration between the Delhi and the central governments.

What the letter said? “I am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the students of schools and colleges in Delhi. A large number of students in Delhi rely heavily on the metro for their daily commute to and from their educational institutions," he said.

“To alleviate the financial burden on students, I propose offering a 50% concession on metro fares for students. The Delhi Metro is a joint venture between the Delhi Government and the Central Government, with equal (50:50) funding. Therefore, the cost of this concession should be equally shared by both the Delhi Government and the Central Government," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal files nomination Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections from the New Delhi constituency, and declared net assets totalling ₹1.73 crore.

According to Kejriwal's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), his assets include ₹2.96 lakh in bank savings and ₹50,000 in cash. His immovable assets are worth ₹1.7 crore. The affidavit also revealed that Kejriwal owns no house or car.

According to the affidavit, Arvind Kejriwal's income in the financial year of 2023-24 was ₹7.21 lakh.

Sunita Kejriwal's total assets are worth of ₹2.5 crore, with over ₹1 crore as movable assets, including 320 grams of gold worth ₹25 lakh and one kilogram of silver worth ₹92,000, and ₹1.5 crore in immovable assets.

Kejriwal's wife owns a house in Gurugram and a small five-seater car, the affidavit said.