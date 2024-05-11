The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The SC's move was hailed by the INDIA bloc parties who have come together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Kejriwal was in jail since March 21.

Here are 10 updates on Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail

The apex court has imposed a few conditions while granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal such as-no interaction with any of the witnesses of the case; prohibited from accessing any official files connected with the case, and cannot make any comment pertaining to his role in the case.

Kejriwal's busy Saturday: What his first day after interim release looks like

The court has also barred Arvind Kejriwal from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

The SC has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), supremo, to furnish bail bonds of ₹ 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent.

50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Jail Superintendent. The Supreme Court is hearing Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict last month upholding his arrest in the case. The bench said arguments on Kejriwal's plea against his arrest will continue next week and it will try to pronounce the judgement on the petition before the summer vacations start on May 20.

'Here I am': Kejriwal exits Tihar jail after SC grants interim bail | Watch

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to her husband. "Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal stepped out of the Tihar jail's gate number 4 in the presence of 'dhol' beats and loud cheers. A sea of yellow and blue flags were seen floating in the air with slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal ji chhoot gaye" renting the air.

Will Arvind Kejriwal be the impact player in remaining Lok Sabha poll phases?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the public to unite against "dictatorship" and said that he is fighting "with everything that he has" following his release from jail on an interim bail on Friday.

Arvind Kejriwal has announced a press conference at the AAP party office on Saturday. "We will meet tomorrow morning at Connaught Place. We will meet around 11 am at the Hanuman Mandir. We will go and seek Hanumanji's blessings. And press conference will be held tomorrow at 1 pm at the party office. In the evening, I will participate in a roadshow in South Delhi," Delhi CM wrote on the X platform. AAP has fielded Sahi Ram Pahalwan from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

SC grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in excise policy case

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the Supreme Court's interim bail order to the Delhi Chief Minister will not affect the elections and that the BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi. Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the AAP, the former is contesting from 3 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the latter is from the remainig four.

The Lok Sabha polls in Delhi will be held on May 25--the sixth phase of the electoral process. In 2019 general election, the BJP achieved a complete victory, capturing all seven seats in the national capital.

ARVIND More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!