The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the Directorate of Enforcement in connection with the Delhi excise policy. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2. The SC's move was hailed by the INDIA bloc parties who have come together to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Kejriwal was in jail since March 21.

