Arvind Kejriwal Bail: The Delhi High Court has on July 10 deferred the hearing in the Enforcement Directorate's plea for cancellation of bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal to July 15, Bar & Bench reported.

The HC adjourned the case after the ED said it received Kejriwal's response late last night. Further, Kejriwal's lawyers disputed the submission and said the reply was served yesterday at 1 pm.

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

