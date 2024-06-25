Arvind Kejriwal’s bail stayed: Delhi HC says ’trial court did not apply its mind’ | 5 things the bench said

  • Arvind Kejriwal's bail: The Delhi High Court has stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail in a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam. The HC said the trial court 'did not apply its mind' when granting bail to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor.

Written By Sayantani
Updated03:26 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal.(AFP)

Arvind Kejriwal's bail: In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, June 25, stayed the trial court’s June 20 order releasing the chief minister on bail in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The Delhi High Court noted that the trial court had not ‘applied its mind’ when granting bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had challenged the trial court's bail order in the Delhi High Court.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Bail Plea LIVE: Delhi HC stays trial court order granting bail

The Delhi chief minister had moved the Supreme Court of India against the Delhi HC stay on his bail. The apex court had kept June 26 as the next hearing date against the Delhi High Court order.

The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal in March on corruption allegations relating to the Delhi liquor policy - accusations he has denied and said are politically motivated.

The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of 1 lakh.

Also Read | Kejriwal to remain in jail as SC reserves order for June 26, says ‘let HC…’

ED moved the high court the next day and contended that the trial court's order was "perverse", "one-sided" and "wrong-sided" and that the findings were based on irrelevant facts.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal bail: Delhi HC to decide tomorrow on ED’s plea challenging bail

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.

Delhi HC stays Arvind Kejriwal's bail order

-Delhi High Court said that the trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

-The Delhi High Court said that the trial judge ought to have given adequate opportunity to ED while deciding bail plea of Arvind Kejriwal.]

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal’s bail: Supreme Court calls Delhi HC’s stay order ‘unusual’

-The Delhi High Court vacation bench also noted that the trial court did not appreciate material placed before it by ED against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case

-"Interim bail was granted for elections. Once the arrest and remand of Kejriwal was declared valid by coordinate bench, it can't be said that personal liberty of the applicant was curtailed in violation of law." Live Law quoted the Delhi High court vacation bench as saying.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal health ‘highly worrisome,’ says AAP after Delhi CM ‘loses 8 kgs’

-The Delhi High Court also noted, “ASG SV Raju referred to the observation of the trial court that the vacation judge did not consider the record. Such observation was totally unjustified and reflected that trial court not applied its mind to the record.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaArvind Kejriwal’s bail stayed: Delhi HC says ’trial court did not apply its mind’ | 5 things the bench said

Most Active Stocks

HDFC Bank

1,710.90
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
38.8 (2.32%)

Grasim Industries

2,516.85
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
1.9 (0.08%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

327.60
10:20 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-5.45 (-1.64%)

Bharat Electronics

309.50
10:24 AM | 25 JUN 2024
-0.2 (-0.06%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

2,801.95
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
193.75 (7.43%)

Welspun Corp

541.55
10:14 AM | 25 JUN 2024
29.4 (5.74%)

Patanjali Foods

1,529.90
10:11 AM | 25 JUN 2024
72.95 (5.01%)

LIC Housing Finance

768.15
09:59 AM | 25 JUN 2024
33.4 (4.55%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,976.00-1,079.00
    Chennai
    73,620.00-654.00
    Delhi
    72,689.00-1,803.00
    Kolkata
    73,119.00-1,082.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue