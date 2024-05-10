LIVE UPDATES

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: SC to pronounce verdict on Delhi CM's bail plea today

1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2024, 08:56 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy scam on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody.