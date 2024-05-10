Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: The Supreme Court of India on May 10 will pronounce its verdict on interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case connected to the excise policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody.
The top court on May 7 reserved its order on Kejriwal's bail plea. During the hearing, the court stated that Arvind Kejriwal should refrain from carrying out any official responsibilities if interim bail was granted. On the same day, a Delhi court also extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court the grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying the right to campaign in elections is neither fundamental nor constitutional.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to soon file a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and it may name Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and some others as accused, official sources said on Thursday.
The legal team of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal has raised a strong objection on Thursday to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing interim bail in the Supreme Court.
A formal complaint has been lodged with the Supreme Court's registry denouncing the ED's affidavit as a blatant disregard of legal procedures, especially considering that the matter is already slated for a final decision in the SC tomorrow and the affidavit was submitted without taking the SC's approval.
The Supreme Court will pass its order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea today, May 10, Friday.
