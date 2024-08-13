Kejriwal bail hearing: SC to hear Delhi CM’s plea against CBI arrest on Wednesday

The Supreme Court will hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea on August 14, challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday, 14 August, the plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest and remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

A bench of justices Surya Kant & Ujjal Bhuyan will take up the matter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged scam.

Delhi Min Gahlot to hoist national flag at I-Day event

Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the state-level Independence Day event, bypassing the AAP government's request to allow Education Minister Atishi to do so.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, however, welcomed the LG's decision, saying it honoured the principle of democracy by "choosing an elected representative over an appointed one".

Earlier in the day, a row brewed over the issue with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lashing out at Saxena after the general administration department refused to implement Minister Gopal Rai's direction to let Atishi hoist the tricolour in place of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying it was legally "invalid".

 

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 08:55 PM IST
Kejriwal bail hearing: SC to hear Delhi CM's plea against CBI arrest on Wednesday

