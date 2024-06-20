’Satyamev Jayate’: How AAP leaders reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s bail in excise policy case

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, June 20 hailed a Delhi court's decision to grant bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. “Truth can be troubled, but not defeated,” the AAP said after the Delhi court granted bail to Kejriwal, the party's national convenor.

Welcoming the court's decision, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi posted on X, “Satyamev Jayate”. Senior AAP leader Raghav Chadha also lauded the “victory of justice”. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. This is the victory of justice, the victory of truth. Heartfelt thanks to the honourable court for granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal ji," he stated.

In the wake of Arvind Kejriwal's bail, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "It was very important that lower courts also deliver timely justice." He further noted that every case going to the Supreme Court was unnecessarily increasing the burden on the top court.

According to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal's release on bail will strengthen democracy. "This is good news for the people of Delhi... The ED's [Enforcement Directorate] statements till now were based on lies...this is a baseless fake case formed to trap Kejriwal," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal gets bail Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam. The development came as a big relief to the AAP convenor. A Delhi court judge ordered Kejriwal's release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

The court, however, imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal before granting him the relief -- he should not try to hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

The judge also directed Kejriwal to appear before the court whenever required and to cooperate with the investigation.

The Enforcement Directorate asked the court to give 48 hours to sign the bail bond so that the order could be challenged in the higher court. However, the judge refused to stay the order. "Bail bond to be produced before duty judge tomorrow," the judge was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.