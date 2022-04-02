This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow in Gujarat on Saturday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow here on Saturday. The event is part of the duo's two-day visit to the state, which is likely to witness Assembly polls in December, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow here on Saturday. The event is part of the duo's two-day visit to the state, which is likely to witness Assembly polls in December, according to news agency PTI report.
"The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.
"The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.
This comes against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit in Gujarat asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders. “Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too." So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This comes against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit in Gujarat asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders. “Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too." So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Saturday, the AAP leaders will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'. On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.
On Saturday, the AAP leaders will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'. On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.
Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said the act of vandalism during a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would "encourage anarchist elements" and "misguide" the young generations of the country. Additionally, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "condemn it in the strongest words."
Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday said the act of vandalism during a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would "encourage anarchist elements" and "misguide" the young generations of the country. Additionally, he appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "condemn it in the strongest words."
Activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, had staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits in the backdrop of "The Kashmir Files" film.
Activists of the BJP's youth wing BJYM, led by its president Tejasvi Surya, had staged a protest outside Kejriwal's residence here on Wednesday demanding his apology for allegedly "mocking" Kashmiri Pandits in the backdrop of "The Kashmir Files" film.