With an aim to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch a new scheme called ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ on December 10, Sunday.

Under the scheme, people will be offered 43 services at their doorsteps including certificates of birth, marriage, death, income, residence, caste, rural area, border area, backward area, pension, electricity bill payment, and land demarcation, said Malwinder Singh Kang, the chief spokesperson of AAP's Punjab unit.

He said that almost all government services will come under the purview of this scheme except arms licenses, Aadhaar cards, and stamp paper, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

The 'Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar' scheme will be launched by AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann in Ludhiana on Sunday, he said.

The spokesperson added that people can also schedule their appointments by dialing the helpline number '1076' and get their work done. Once the time and date are decided, people will receive an SMS informing them about the required documents and fees, etc., Kang said.

After making the appointment, specially trained staff will visit people's homes or offices at the scheduled time with tablets and complete the necessary paperwork, collect fees, and provide receipts, which will allow citizens to track their applications, he said.

Soft copies of their certificates will be sent to their mobile phones and hard copies of the documents will be delivered to their homes, he said as quoted by PTI.

This scheme will provide relief to the common people of Punjab as they will not have to visit government offices to avail of civic services. Earlier, people had to visit government offices and stand in queues for hours, Kang said, adding that this scheme will also give people freedom from middlemen.

(With PTI inputs)

