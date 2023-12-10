Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to launch doorstep delivery scheme in Punjab today. Details here
Under the ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ scheme, Punjab citizens will get the doorstep delivery of 43 services.
With an aim to provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch a new scheme called ‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ on December 10, Sunday.
