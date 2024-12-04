Sukhbir Badal assassination bid: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that many forces are involved in the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal.

On Wednesday morning, a shooter identified as Narain Singh Chaura, fired bullet at former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal. However, it struck the wall behind Badal, and the Shiromani Akali Dal leader managed to escape unharmed.

“Today an incident happened in Punjab, a big incident was averted. A man tried to fire bullet at Former Punjab CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, he is safe, I condemn the incident. But one thing is clear that there is a big conspiracy to defame Punjab, and Punjabi people. There are many forces involved in it,” said Kejriwal while speaking in Delhi Assembly.

He added that the way Punjab Police averted the incident, they have done an exemplary work.

"Everywhere questions were being raised on law and order situation in Punjab. But what about the law and order in Delhi?" asks the former CM.

The shooting incident took place when Badal was serving 'tankhah' (religious punishment) that the Sikh clergy pronounced. As part of the punishment, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht had directed Shiromani Akali Dal leader to wash utensils, clean shoes, and bathrooms.

Meanwhile, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the situation is out of control and demanded a high court-monitored probe.

"The situation is out of control. If the police had caught the man (accused shooter Narain Singh Chaura) two days ago, then I would have said that the situation was under control...A high court-monitored probe is required in this incident...If the Police knew that this man was roaming there, then were the Police waiting for him to shoot?," said Majithia.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh who sensed a threat to the senior Akali leader and swung into action, said he was just performing his duty.

"I was alert when he (Chaura) came. When he took out his pistol, we overpowered him and snatched his weapon," reported PTI quoting Singh.