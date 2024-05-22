Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said there are two versions of the event and police should investigate both versions fairly.

In his first reaction to Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's 'assault' case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there were two versions of the event and police should investigate both versions fairly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"... I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said in an exclusive interview with PTI.

When asked whether he was present at his official residence at the time of the purported incident, the Delhi chief minister said he was there. “But I was not present at the scene," Kejriwal said.

He refused to comment further, saying the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings. On May 16, Kejriwal evaded a question on Swati Maliwal.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal engaged in a war of words with other AAP leaders. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi accused Swati Maliwal of “lying". She also alleged that the BJP has made the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson part of the "conspiracy."

Earlier on Wednesday, Maliwal alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her. "Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

Two versions Swati Maliwal alleged in an FIR that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar "slapped" her "at least seven to eight times" while she "continued screaming" and "brutally dragged" her while "kicking" her in her "chest, stomach, and pelvis area." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FIR read, “I went inside the camp office and called CM's PS Bibhav Kumar, but I could not go in. I then sent a message to his mobile number (through WhatsApp). However, there was no response. I then went inside the residential area through the main door as I have always done in the past year. Since Bibhav Kumar was not present, I entered the residence area and informed the staff present there to tell the CM that I was there to meet him."

Kejriwal's PS Bibhav Kumar also filed a written complaint against the Rajya Sabha MP, saying that she had "forcefully entered" the CM's residence.

