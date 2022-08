Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 24 August called for meeting of all Aam Aadmi party MLAs at his residence at 11 am on 25 August to discuss on the current political scenario and, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation raids on AAP leaders.

In the meeting, the political leaders will most likely to discuss on the strategy of how BJP allegedly attempted to overthrow the Delhi government, reported news agency ANI.

This new information arrived hours after Kejriwal called for a meeting of Political Affairs Committee at 4 on Wednesday at his residence to discuss on these same issues.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged BJP of allegedly trying to trade AAP leaders by offering them a bribe of ₹20 crore each.

मुझे तोड़ने में फेल हो गए,तो अब AAP के अन्य विधायको को 20-20 करोड़ का ऑफर देकर, रेड का डर दिखाकर उन्हें तोड़ने की साजिश शुरू कर दी



BJP संभल जाए, ये @ArvindKejriwal जी के सिपाही है,भगत सिंह के अनुयायी है। जान दे देंगे पर गद्दारी नहीं करेंगे। इनके सामने आपकी ED CBI किसी काम की नही — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 24, 2022

AAP asserted that the BJP had contacted four of its MLAs in Delhi and urged them to defect to the saffron party in order to avoid "false cases, the CBI, and the ED".

“Some AAP MLAs have told me that they are being threatened to quit the party; This is a serious matter," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said.

AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said that leaders of BJP have contacted the legislators Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati, and Kuldeep.

"They have been offered ₹20 crore each if they join the party and ₹25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said.

"They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.