New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced free electricity and waiver of old power bills if elected to power in Uttarakhand. In Dehradun, the chief minister said that in terms of electricity, he would guarantee four things. "After our government is formed, we will provide 300 units free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it," Kejriwal said.

He targeted the leaders of both the national parties, BJP and Congress — who have ruled the since the formation of the state in 2000. Kejriwal said leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state. "Both parties have made an arrangement from 2000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party (BJP) doesn't have chief minister. For the first time in 70 years, a party says its chief minister is useless," the Delhi CM said.

He also slammed the Congress party which is in the opposition. Kejriwal said that the Congress didn't have a leader. "They are coming to Delhi for the past month to select a leader. Who will think about the development of Uttarakhand residents? Are these parties concerned about the people of Uttarakhand? They do not care. They are only fighting for power," he added.

Kejriwal claimed that the tasks which had not been done in Uttarakhand for 70 years had been completed in Delhi. "Uttarakhand has decided to bring AAP to the state. I would like to give them faith that we will build good schools and work on electricity, water, farming and more," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year. Ahead of his visit to the state, Kejriwal announced free electricity to the people of the state. In a tweet, he said: “Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun."

