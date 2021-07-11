The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due next year. Ahead of his visit to the state, Kejriwal announced free electricity to the people of the state. In a tweet, he said: “Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun."