'Arvind Kejriwal considers himself owner of Delhi': Haryana CM Khattar. Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 08:13 AM IST
- Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused its leaders of engaging in corruption and scams
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attacked his Delhi counterpart, saying that Arvind Kejriwal considers himself the owner of Delhi. "The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal considers himself as the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this Nation," Haryana CM said.