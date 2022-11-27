Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attacked his Delhi counterpart, saying that Arvind Kejriwal considers himself the owner of Delhi. "The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal considers himself as the owner of Delhi, unlike our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks of himself as a servant of this Nation," Haryana CM said.

Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing a public rally in the national capital to support Bharatiya Janata Party nominees for the upcoming Delhi MCD election.

Khattar addressed three consecutive rallies in different parts of Delhi. Starting from Krishna Nagar he drove to Shahdara and concluded his schedule in old Rajendra Nagar on Saturday.

Yesterday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and accused its leaders of engaging in corruption and scams.

"All AAP ministers are not only involved in serious allegations of corruption but also jailed. This shows that his (AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's) politics is only about corruption, liquor, and scams," said Thakur while speaking to ANI during a public rally on Saturday.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "People want to give a clear message to Kejriwal in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election that false promises won't work."

Additionally, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also attacked the AAP supremo on Saturday. Bhatia said, "Arvind Kejriwal has got a political cataract and that is why he is unable to see the trend of the people of Delhi towards BJP nor is he ready to hear the voice of the people".

He further said that Delhi CM was giving himself a certificate of honesty despite the alleged excise and classroom construction scams in his government.

"It is not surprising for them to give certificates to themselves while occupying a constitutional post and sitting silently in spite of scams in the education sector," Bhatia said.

The civic polls are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on December on December 4. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its 12-point manifesto for the MCD elections.

The counting of votes for the 250-ward MCD will take place on December 7.