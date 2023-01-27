Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declined the invitation of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for a meeting that was scheduled to take place on Friday (27 January).

The Delhi LG had invited CM Kejriwal and 10 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for a meeting today at 4 pm. But, declining the invitation, the Delhi Chief Minister requested LG to reschedule the meeting as he will be in Punjab today.

On 27 January, Kejriwal will inaugurate 500 Aam Aadmi clinics (Mohalla clinics) in Amritsar, Punjab.

"Thank you LG sir. I am going to Punjab tomorrow. We are requesting the Honorable Lieutenant Governor to give another time for the meeting," according to a statement by the Delhi chief minister's office.

The invitation assumes significance as the AAP party and LG's office have been at loggerheads over multiple issues, which started in 2013 when the AAP party came into power.

The LG and the chief minister have their weekly meetings on Friday. The current bone of contention between the LG office and the AAP dispensation is regarding sending teachers to Finland for training. The Delhi government has sent a proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

On January 16, Kejriwal and AAP MLAs marched from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Niwas (LG's office) over the teachers' training proposal that they alleged was rejected by him.

However, Kejriwal after waiting for nearly an hour, claimed that LG refused to meet him.

Days later, Saxena denied the charges and said Kejriwal insisted on having a meeting that would be attended by all his MLAs. He said it was not possible at a short notice.

The relations between the LG office and the AAP dispensation have worsened in recent weeks. AAP dispensation hit out

at the LG over his decisions to nominate the presiding officer and aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, Haj Committee members, and the row over the proposal to send Delhi government teachers to Finland for training.

Kejriwal had questioned the LG's role as the "administrator" of Delhi.

He has accused him of acting like a "headmaster". While Saxena retorted, calling it "misleading and derogatory" remarks against him.