Arvind Kejriwal questions intent of ED summons in excise policy case: 'Maintaining unwarranted secrecy'
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who skipped the ED summons thrice, mentioned in the letter he is “quite occupied in planning and preparations for several programmes and functions for the Republic Day.”
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, questioning the intent of the summons served to him by the investigative agency in connection with the Excise Policy case. He even sought a questionnaire from the ED. “…I would be happy to respond to any questionnaire if you seek any information/ document which are in my knowledge/possession," the chief minister said in the letter.