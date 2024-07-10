The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy Case, has listed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the accused number 37 and the Aam Aadmi Party as the accused number 38. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to India TV, the chargesheet also mentioned Kejriwal as the kingpin and the key conspirator in money laundering cases related to the excise case.

The chargesheet claims that Kejriwal was aware of and involved in using bribe money in the Goa elections. The details of the WhatsApp chat between Arvind Kejriwal and accused Vinod Chauhan have also been mentioned in the ED chargesheet, the report said.

The ED chargesheet further alleged that K Kavitha's PA had sent over ₹25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through Vinod during the Goa elections.

According to an India Today report, the chargesheet claims that the AAP was a direct beneficiary of ₹45 crore of the ₹100 crore kickback and states that the money was routed for campaigning in Goa Assembly polls through hawala channels.

The chargesheet added that Kejriwal's close aide Vinod Chauhan directly interacted with the hawala traders and was responsible for transferring ₹25 crore through the hawala route for the Goa polls.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has allowed Kejriwal's plea seeking his production on July 12 through virtual mode.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre of hatching a "big conspiracy" against them.

In a statement, AAP alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was functioning as a "political wing" of the BJP and claimed there was no money trail in the case.

HC lists ED’s plea for July 15 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday listed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging bail granted to Kejriwal for July 15.

The high court had earlier stayed the trial court’s June 20 order granting Kejriwal bail in the case.

A trial court granted Kejriwal bail on June 20. On June 25, the high court passed a detailed order staying the trial court's order.

Kejriwal's Arrest Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and then by CBI on June 26.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, and undue favours extended to licence holders.

