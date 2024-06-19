Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Arvind Kejriwal demanded bribe of 100 crore, ED says 'it has proof'; what investigation agency revealed

Arvind Kejriwal demanded bribe of ₹100 crore, ED says 'it has proof'; what investigation agency revealed

Livemint

Arvind Kejriwal and co-accused Vinod Chauhan's judicial custody extended till July 3 in a Delhi Excise policy related money laundering case.

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Delhi

The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy.

Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody.

Here is what the investigation agency revealed during the hearing:

  • The ED, though its counsel, said that Vinod Chauhan received 25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.
  • They added that the 25 crore was a part of the 100 crore money trail.
  • The ED also added that so far, 45 crore has been traced. Till now 45 crore money trail has been traced.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.