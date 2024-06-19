The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody.

Here is what the investigation agency revealed during the hearing: The ED, though its counsel, said that Vinod Chauhan received ₹ 25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.

25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI. They added that the ₹ 25 crore was a part of the ₹ 100 crore money trail.

25 crore was a part of the 100 crore money trail. The ED also added that so far, ₹ 45 crore has been traced. Till now ₹ 45 crore money trail has been traced. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

