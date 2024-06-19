The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy.
Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody.
Here is what the investigation agency revealed during the hearing:
- The ED, though its counsel, said that Vinod Chauhan received ₹25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.
- They added that the ₹25 crore was a part of the ₹100 crore money trail.
- The ED also added that so far, ₹45 crore has been traced. Till now ₹45 crore money trail has been traced.
