'Arvind Kejriwal did not cooperate, guilty of...': ED explains why it arrested Delhi CM in affidavit to Supreme Court
Enforcement Directorate opposes Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest, citing lack of cooperation and multiple summons ignored. ED states Kejriwal's conduct contributed to the necessity of arrest, denying any mala fide intentions.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest, saying he did not cooperate with the Central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.
