Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest, saying he did not cooperate with the Central agency despite multiple summons issued to him.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was avoiding interrogation by not remaining present before the investigating officer despite being summoned nine times, ED told Supreme Court.

“Kejriwal by his conduct has, himself, contributed and aided the investigating officer regarding the existence of the necessity to arrest, apart from the material in possession of the IO to form the satisfaction that he is guilty of the offense of money laundering", ED stated in its affidavit.

AAP: 'Modi Ji's 5G scam,' as Centre seeks 2G spectrum case verdict modification

ED added that Kejriwal was arrested bona fide and not for any mala fide or extraneous reasons. “It is categorically denied that the arrest was mala fide," the federal agency said.

“The arrest of a person, however high he may be, for commission of offense based on material, can never violate the concept of free and fair elections….Treating a politician differently from an ordinary criminal in a matter of arrest would amount to arbitrary and irrational exercise of power of arrest which would violate the principle of equality enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution," the affidavit mentioned.

‘Will come back with sir…’: Sunita Kejeiwal says after visiting Hanuman Mandir

The agency said it is not shy of disclosing the material on the basis of which the belief to arrest him was arrived at.

Reacting to the ED's affidavit, AAP said, "The ED has become nothing but a machine for telling lies. Each time the ED comes up with new manufactured lies at the whims of their masters, the BJP."

Will Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody be extended today over ED custody?

The high court on April 9 upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality about it and that the ED was left with "little option" after he skipped repeated summonses and refused to join the investigation.

ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in a case linked to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!